Pallante (6-12) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings.

The run of bad starts continued Tuesday for Pallante, who now has an 11.65 ERA and 2.18 WHIP over his last four outings. Pallante allowed three runs and four hits before even recording an out against the Pirates. He wound up surrendering seven runs over the first two frames before Henry Davis took him yard for a solo shot in the third. Pallante showed promise in 2024, posting a 3.78 ERA over 121.1 innings but he's been a completely different pitcher in 2025. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated after Pallante's poor start Tuesday that a discussion would need to be had about the pitcher's standing in the rotation, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Should he get another turn through the rotation, Pallante would line up to face the Reds on the road this weekend.