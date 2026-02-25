default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Pallante was charged with one run while fanning two batters over two innings Tuesday versus the Nationals in his first Grapefruit League outing.

Pallante didn't give up a hit, but the Nats plated a run against him in the first inning on a walk, stolen base, wild pitch and an error. The righty has been working on a kick-change and threw four of them in the start, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Pallante noted that the kick-change is "nothing like anything I throw" and is "going to be really good" when he has a feel for the pitch. The hope is that it helps Pallante -- who has a career 16.2 percent strikeout rate -- miss more bats. Pallante is competing for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation following a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him post a 5.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 111:62 K:BB over 162.2 innings covering 31 starts.

More News