Pallante (6-14) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

The walks came back to haunt Pallante, who issued at least three of them for the fourth time in his last six starts. Although he's thrown at least five innings in six consecutive outings, the right-hander has permitted at least four runs in four of them. Pallante has a lackluster 5.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB across 155 innings in 2025, and he's lined up to face the division-rival Reds next week.