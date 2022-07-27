Pallante tossed four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Pallante surrendered a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero and an RBI single to Matt Chapman in the bottom of the first frame, accounting for all the damage against him in this one. The right-hander was replaced after the fourth inning, leaving the game in a 3-3 tie. Pallante has had a difficult July, producing a 7.85 ERA over four starts during the month. The difficult stretch has his season numbers up to a 3.53 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 51 strikeouts over 74 innings in 27 appearances including nine starts.