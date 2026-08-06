Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Limits Bronx Bombers to one run

Pallante (12-6) earned the win against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Pallante kept the Yankees off the board through his first five innings, though he was tagged for a run after being lifted in the sixth inning, when George Soriano issued a bases-loaded walk to Jazz Chisholm. Pallante has yielded three earned runs or less in five of his last six outings, and he finished Wednesday's start with 13 whiffs and eight groundouts on 103 pitches (57 strikes). His 12 wins are tied for fourth-most in the majors this season, and he'll take a 3.63 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 124 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Phillies.