Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Logs six innings in ninth win

Pallante (9-4) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over six innings against Arizona. He struck out two.

Pallante's winning ways continued Monday, as he kept the Arizona offense quiet to earn his fourth straight victory. His two strikeouts matched a season low, though the right-hander has never relied on swing-and-miss stuff and instead thrives by generating groundballs. The 27-year-old owns a 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 64:25 K:BB across 82.2 innings (15 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to face Miami on Saturday.