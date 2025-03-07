Pallante could be competing for the final spot in the Cardinals' rotation, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Woo says that Pallante entered camp "as a lock" for a starting role, but with Michael McGreevy pitching well and the team leaning toward using Steven Matz in the rotation, it appears there's a chance Pallante could get squeezed out. That still seems highly unlikely, given that the 26-year-old was one of the team's best starters for a large chunk of last season. Pallante's velocity has been down this spring, although the Cardinals don't seem concerned at this point that that could linger.