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Pallante and the Cardinals won't face the Brewers on Tuesday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Tuesday's game will be made up during a doubleheader July 7; meanwhile, Pallante's next start will be pushed back to Wednesday, per Jones. The 27-year-old righty has been pitching well as of late, turning in a 2.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside a 19:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings across his last three starts.

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