Pallante will move to the bullpen after the Cardinals acquired Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pallante had his best start of the season Sunday against the Nationals, striking out eight in eight scoreless innings. However, the team thinks he profiles well as a reliever, and his move to the bullpen will allow the Cardinals to monitor his workload down the stretch. Over 28 appearances (10 starts) this year, the right-hander has posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 82 innings.