Pallante didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The Cardinals got the win in 10 innings, but Pallante was long gone by then after throwing 64 pitches (36 strikes). The right-hander was making his first start of the season after working at least three innings in each of his prior two appearances, and he should return to a long relief role. Pallante's control remains an issue -- he has a 1.23 ERA through 29.1 innings with a win and four holds, but the 23-year-old rookie's 1.47 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB are shaky.