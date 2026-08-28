Pallante (elbow) threw around 50 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday and remains on track to rejoin the Cardinals' rotation next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pallante landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with right elbow inflammation, but he was never shut down and has responded well since then. The right-hander is eligible for activation Sept. 2, and he could be ready to start against the Dodgers that day. Pallante boasts a 2.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 36 innings in six second-half starts.