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Cardinals' Andre Pallante: One out shy of quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pallante (6-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing one run on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five while also hitting a batter and tossing a wild pitch.

Pallante was just one out away from recording what would've been his third quality start over his last four appearances. The 27-year-old right-hander had some command issues, as evidenced by his third wild pitch of the season, but he continues to deliver results. Over his last four starts, Pallante owns a 2.95 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP across 21.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mets next week.

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