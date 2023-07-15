Pallante will open Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
After Friday's game was suspended during the third inning, Pallante will take the mound once action resumes Saturday. The 24-year-old righty has pitched at least two innings just once this season, so he'll presumably be relieved relatively quickly.
