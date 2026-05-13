Pallante (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Pallante has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings. He was able to get by with less than his best work Tuesday, as he threw 51 of 85 pitches for strikes before turning things over to the bullpen. This was the first time since April 6 that he didn't allow a home run. Pallante is at a 4.46 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB through 42.1 innings over eight starts this season. He is projected for a home start versus the Royals his next time out.