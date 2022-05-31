Pallante (1-0) earned the win Monday versus the Padres. He allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Packy Naughton turned in a solid showing as the opener, while Pallante worked in bulk relief Monday. The only damage on Pallante's line was an Austin Nola RBI single in the sixth inning. The right-hander saw his 10.1-inning scoreless streak end, but he's emerged as a capable innings-eater in the Cardinals' bullpen. He has a 1.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18:10 K:BB and four holds through 25.1 innings in 17 appearances.