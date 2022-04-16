Pallante allowed two hits and a walk with one strikeout in two scoreless innings versus the Brewers on Friday.

Pallante has yielded six baserunners across three innings in his first two-major league appearances. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations until he can keep traffic off the basepaths better. He was solid last season as a starter for Double-A Springfield, where he managed a 3.82 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 82:42 K:BB, so he should continue to see multi-inning assignments while in the big leagues.