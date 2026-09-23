Pallante (12-8) took the loss after allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Despite the loss, Pallante recorded his first quality start since Aug. 11 against the Phillies. The right-hander was unable to get any run support from the Cardinals offense during his start Tuesday. Through 28 outings, the 28-year-old owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 106:49 K:BB over 157 innings. Pallante is in line to make his final start of the campaign during Game 162 against the Brewers on Sunday.