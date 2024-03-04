Pallante has pitched three scoreless innings over three appearances in Grapefruit League play.

He's allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two. Pallante struggled to a 4.76 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 43:30 K:BB over 62 relief appearances in 2023 after splitting time between the rotation and bullpen in 2022. Pallante added 13 holds last year, but his poor play saw him in a low-leverage role to end the campaign. He'll be looking to get back into the late-innings mix in a crowded bullpen competition for the Cardinals.