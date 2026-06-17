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Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Posts quality start, fans six

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pallante (8-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Padres after allowing two runs on four hits across seven innings. He struck out six.

The six punchouts were Pallante's best output in that category since he fanned seven across 6.2 innings against the Royals on May 17. He continues to provide length and strong performances when his name has been called upon of late. He's given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.88 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 across 34.1 innings. He's tabbed to make his next start Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.

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