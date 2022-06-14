Pallante won't start Wednesday's game against the Pirates as originally planned and will instead serve as a "bridge" reliever behind Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in that contest, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Flaherty is forgoing a third rehab start in the minors and instead returning from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll be limited to 60 pitches since he isn't fully stretched out yet, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Though Pallante will work behind Flaherty, the 23-year-old rookie is unlikely to serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen. Instead, Pallante is expected to cover no more than one or two innings, which would be the rough equivalent of a between-starts bullpen session. If Pallante is used in that capacity Wednesday, manager Oliver Marmol said the right-hander would then be available to start Sunday in Boston on three days' rest. In the event Pallante is needed to cover more innings than anticipated Wednesday, Miles Mikolas could start Sunday, with Pallante then making his next start Monday or Tuesday in Milwaukee in that scenario.