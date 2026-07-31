Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Quality start in Thursday's outing

Pallante did not factor into Thursday's decision against the Cubs, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across 6.1 innings.

Pallante put together another strong outing, logging a second consecutive quality start and eighth of the season. He finished Thursday's start with 12 groundouts and 11 whiffs on 90 pitches (56 strikes), and he came away with the no-decision after teammate JJ Wetherholt smacked a game-tying solo home run in the seventh. Pallante has a 3.72 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 118.2 innings this season, and his next start is lined up for next week on the road against the Yankees.