Pallante (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Friday's game in Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pallante has been shelved for the past two weeks with right elbow inflammation, but he continued to throw while on the IL and has been given clearance to return. The right-hander skipped a rehab assignment, opting instead for facing hitters in a live batting practice situation. Because of this, he could be somewhat limited from a pitch count perspective against the Rockies.