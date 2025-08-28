Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Pallante will make his next scheduled start Sunday in Cincinnati, John Denton of MLB.comreports.

Pallante has posted an 8.26 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB over 44.2 innings covering his last nine starts, but the Cardinals believe his underlying metrics point to better success moving forward and want the hurler work through his issues in the big-league rotation. The right-hander should not be used in fantasy leagues until he shows some improvement, particularly with a start at Great American Ball Park looming this weekend.