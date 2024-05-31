Manager Oli Marmol confirmed that Pallante will be the Cardinals' starting pitcher Tuesday against Houston,John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Pallante fired six scoreless frames Wednesday against the Reds, a start impressive enough to warrant another turn in the rotation. He'll face an Astros lineup that's been significantly more productive than Cincinnati's, but Pallante should warrant some streaming appeal after his strong starting debut.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Impresses in first start•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Back up to majors•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Candidate to start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Takes loss Wednesday•