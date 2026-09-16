Pallante (12-7) took the loss after allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings against San Francisco on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Pallante gave up his most runs since his outing against Milwaukee on July 9 where he also yielded six runs. The 27-year-old came into this start with four straight no-decisions and has yet to pick up a win since Aug. 5. This year, the right-hander owns a 3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 104:47 K:BB over 151 innings. Pallante is slated to make his next start Sept. 22 against the Pirates.