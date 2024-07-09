Pallante and the Cardinals won't face the Royals on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Wednesday. Pallante will be pushed back a day to start one of the two games of the twin bill and is no longer in line for a two-start week.
