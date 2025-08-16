Pallante (6-10) took the loss Friday against the Yankees, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

The eight strikeouts were a season high for Pallante, but it was not an encouraging showing overall. The right-hander has now yielded at least four runs on five occasions over his last seven outings, during which he owns an unsightly 7.60 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 34.1 innings. Pallante has a lone quality start during that stretch, so he doesn't project as a recommended streamer next week in Miami and the Marlins.