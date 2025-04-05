Pallante won't pitch against the Red Sox as scheduled Saturday, as the contest has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Pallante was slated to take the mound for his second start of the season, but he'll have to wait another day to toe the rubber. Saturday's contest has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Sunday, and Pallante is slated to start the first game of the twin bill, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.