Pallante allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Marlins.

Pallante has a 4:2 K:BB over three scoreless innings for the Cardinals in spring training. The reliever is still considered part of the core of the bullpen, per John Denton of MLB.com. Pallante had a just alright showing for Italy at the World Baseball Classic, allowing two runs on three hits, six walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over four innings across three appearances. He's unlikely to be in the conversation for saves with Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos around, but Pallante could be a steady source of holds if he can maintain a high-leverage role.