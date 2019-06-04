Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Selected by Cardinals

The Cardinals have selected Pallante with the No. 125 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Pallante spent his collegiate season as the Friday night starter for UC Irvine, and he posted a stellar 2.68 ERA over 15 games. his strikeout rate took a dip from his previous two seasons, but he still throws a fastball in the low 90s that can top out at 96-97. In addition, he brings both a slider and curveball to the table and throws a changeup as well. His pitch mix gives him a chance to stick as a starter, though probably one lower in the rotation if it works out.