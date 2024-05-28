Pallante is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Pallante is likely to make his first big-league start since 2022 on Wednesday. However, manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that he wouldn't name a starter until after Tuesday's game, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Pallante has made three starts at the Triple-A level this season but hasn't gone longer than five frames in any of them, owning a 2.20 ERA and a 9:13 K:BB across 16.1 total innings.