The Cardinals and Pallante avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Pallante is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, having collected a 5.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 111:62 K:BB over 162.2 innings covering 31 starts. He will nevertheless receive a substantial raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Pallante will have to compete for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation in 2026.