Pallante (3-4) earned the win during Friday's 7-3 victory over Cincinnati, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Pallante surrendered two runs on three hits in the first inning and another run on three baserunners in the third but retired nine of 10 Reds in the other three frames. The five strikeouts match a season best for the 23-year-old rookie, though Pallante has struggled through three July starts with 13 runs and 29 baserunners permitted through 14.1 innings. His season numbers are still solid and feature a 3.34 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 70 innings across 26 appearances and eight starts.