Pallante (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session next, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

If the live batting practice session goes off without a hitch and he also recovers with no issues, Pallante will rejoin the Cardinals' rotation next week, perhaps as soon as Sept. 2 versus the Dodgers on the first day he's eligible to be activated from the 15-day injured list. Pallante collected a 2.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 36 innings in six second-half starts before going on the IL.