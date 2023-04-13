Pallante (1-0) allowed an inherited runner to score but was not charged with a run in one inning of work, earning the win despite taking a blown save Wednesday versus the Rockies.

Pallante got the last two outs of the seventh inning, but one was a run-scoring fielder's choice that tied the game at 4-4. The Cardinals retook the lead in the eighth and held onto it, putting Pallante in line for his first win in six appearances this season. The right-hander has struggled a bit with a 7.11 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 6.1 innings, and he's added one hold. For now, he's likely to see work in middle relief.