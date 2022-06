Pallante will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Pallante has been effective as a multi-inning reliever for the Cardinals this year, posting a 1.07 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25.1 innings over 17 relief appearances. The 23-year-old last pitched when he tossed 3.1 innings against the Padres on Monday to earn his first career win, so he'll be pitching on full rest during his first major-league start.