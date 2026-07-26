Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Stellar in 11th win

Pallante (11-6) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Reds on Saturday.

Pallante put together the best outing of his season, matching his previous highs for strikeouts and innings pitched in a game this year. He threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes in the dominant performance and has now held the Reds to one run on four hits and two walks over 13 innings across two starts this season. Overall, Pallante sports a 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 83:32 K:BB through 112.1 innings over 20 starts. He is lined up to make his next start on the road in Toronto.