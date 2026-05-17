Pallante (4-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 6.2 innings to take the loss versus the Royals on Sunday.

Pallante put forth a good performance, throwing 71 of 99 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season. This was his best effort in loss all season, and it's the second time in nine starts he's avoided issuing a walk. Overall, the 27-year-old is at a 4.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB through 49 innings. He has alternated wins and losses over his last seven games, and he'll look to get back in the win column on the road versus the Reds in his next projected outing.