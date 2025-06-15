Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Strikes out seven in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pallante did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Pallante opened with three scoreless frames before allowing four runs across the fourth and fifth. The 26-year-old induced 12 whiffs on 82 pitches while limiting hard contact, but he's now failed to complete five innings in two of his last three outings. He'll take a 4.83 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB across 76.1 innings into a home matchup with the Reds next weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Tosses quality start Monday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Struggles continue in poor outing•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Falls to Detroit•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Continues to pile up groundouts•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Stifles Nats for third win•