Pallante came away with a no-decision in Thursday's win over the Pirates. He allowed one run in seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out five.

The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Bryan Reynolds in the fourth, which turned out to be Pallante's only hiccup Thursday. For the third time in his career and the first this season, he went at least seven innings in a start. He's been a dependable option for the Cardinals since being inserted into the rotation in May, pitching to a 3.34 ERA over seven starts. Outside of his starts versus the Astros and Giants, in which he gave up a combined 11 earned runs, Pallante has only given up two earned runs in his other five starts this season.