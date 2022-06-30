Pallante allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Wednesday.

Pallante threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes, though he was able to avoid taking a loss for a fourth straight start. He left the game in line for the win, but Ryan Helsley blew the save in the ninth inning. Pallante is now stretched out fully as a starter, and the Cardinals' injury-plagued rotation means he's likely to remain in that role for a while. He owns a 2.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB in 55.2 innings across 23 appearances (five starts) overall. The rookie right-hander is projected for a road start in Atlanta next week.