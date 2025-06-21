Pallante (5-3) picked up the win Friday against the Reds, giving up no runs on two hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Pallante flummoxed the Reds in his second scoreless start of the year, submitting 12 whiffs while also inducing 10 groundouts. The 26-year-old right-hander also tied his season low in hits allowed en route to his sixth quality start among 15 outings in 2025. Pallante still owns an uninspiring 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB over 82.1 innings, but he does lead the major leagues in groundouts (139) among pitchers. That said, he'll be hard to trust in his next projected appearance versus a Cubs offense that entered Friday with MLB's lowest groundball rate (38.2 percent) for the season.