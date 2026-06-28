Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Surrenders 11 hits in defeat

Pallante (9-5) took the loss against Miami on Saturday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 6.2 innings.

The 11 knocks allowed by Pallante marked a season-worst total, though only two of those hits -- both doubles -- went for extra bases. The right-hander was unable to navigate around the steady flow of traffic, as Miami scored in four of the seven innings during which he pitched. It wasn't all bad news for Pallante though, as he gave St. Louis 6.2 frames, and he's now completed at least six innings in four straight starts. Pallante entered Saturday having logged five wins, a 2.68 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP across his previous seven starts, so the setback against the red-hot Marlins shouldn't impact his strong grip on a rotation spot. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Cubs.