Pallante (3-3) took the loss during Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Pallante had his first rough outing as a starter, permitting five runs in the first and another two in the fourth before pulled. The 23-year-old tossed 66 of 96 pitches for strikes with eight of the swinging variety and a healthy five strikeouts -- tying his season high for any appearance. In six starts, Pallante has posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 31.2 innings. He lines up to start again this weekend against Philadelphia.