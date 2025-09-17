Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Takes 15th loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pallante (6-15) took the loss Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.
It's the eighth loss for Pallante in his last nine starts -- he's struggled to a 7.12 ERA in that span. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.29 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 107 strikeouts through 30 starts (160 innings) this season. Pallante will look for better results his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week in San Francisco.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Ineffective in 14th loss•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Delivers quality start Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Takes sixth straight loss•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Remaining in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Hit hard Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Struggles continue during loss•