Pallante (6-15) took the loss Wednesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It's the eighth loss for Pallante in his last nine starts -- he's struggled to a 7.12 ERA in that span. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.29 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 107 strikeouts through 30 starts (160 innings) this season. Pallante will look for better results his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week in San Francisco.