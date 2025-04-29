Pallante (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds.

Cincinnati chipped away at Pallante throughout his start by plating runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. It was Pallante's first quality start since April 11. However, he's given up three or more runs in three straight starts after allowing just four total runs through his first three outings. His ERA sits at 4.13 with a 20:12 K:BB through 32.2 frames. Pallante is lined up for a home matchup against the Mets this weekend.