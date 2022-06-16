Pallante (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Pirates.

As expected, Pallante made a relief appearance Wednesday with the return of Jack Flaherty (shoulder) from the injured list. In the seventh inning, Pallante yielded a two-run home run to Bryan Reynolds, which was the last scoring action in the contest. This was the rookie right-hander's first loss in 20 appearances (two starts). He's been effective with a 1.46 ERA, 1.41 WHIP And 25:17 K:BB through 37 innings overall. If the Cardinals stick to their original plans, Wednesday's outing amounted to a between-starts live bullpen session for Pallante, who is expected to be available to start as soon as Sunday versus the Red Sox.