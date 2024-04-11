Pallante (0-1) took the loss versus the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out.

Pallante has served in a low-leverage role so far, picking up one hold over six appearances. He's given up at least one run in three of those games, and he had his worst outing of the season Wednesday. He's now given up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings this season. The Cardinals aren't short on late-inning options, so Pallante is likely to stay in middle relief.