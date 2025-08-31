Pallante (6-13) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.

It's the sixth straight defeat for Pallante, who's struggled to a 1-9 record with a 7.79 ERA in his last 10 starts. Overall, the right-hander sports a 5.38 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 101:52 K:BB across 27 starts (144 innings) this year. Pallante will look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Giants.