Pallante allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Monday.

This was a nice bounce-back for Pallante after he allowed seven runs over 4.1 frames in his previous start versus Kansas City. The right-hander recorded his fifth quality start of the campaign and completed six innings for the first time over his past four appearances. Pallante has been inconsistent this season and holds a 4.75 ERA along with a 1.38 WHIP over 13 starts covering 72 innings. He's projected for a road matchup against Milwaukee this weekend.